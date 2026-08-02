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NEVER FORGOTTEN LEGACY FUND for MARILEE BURT

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJulie Towers

Fundraiser funds will be received by Julie Towers

NEVER FORGOTTEN LEGACY FUND for MARILEE BURT

Never Forgotten: Justice and a Legacy for Marilee Burt

On February 26, 1970, our dear Marilee Burt was abducted, assaulted, and murdered in Littleton, Colorado. She was only 15 years old.

Fifty-six years later, we have never forgotten her, and we are still hoping and praying for justice in her unsolved murder.

I have been involved with Marilee's case since the first hours of this nightmare. Her mother, Sherry Burt, fought tirelessly for answers until her passing in 2013. I was blessed to work alongside her for many years, and I promised her that I would never stop searching for answers and working with law enforcement. I intend to keep that promise until my last breath.

I was 16 when Marilee was killed. Today, I am 73. After more than five decades of independently devoting my time, finances, and energy to this case, my own health has begun to change. I have been diagnosed with Dry Macular Eye Disease, and my vision is declining. This has given me a new sense of urgency to preserve everything we have gathered and ensure that Marilee's story and legacy continue long after I am no longer able to do this work myself.

That is why we are establishing the Never Forgotten Legacy Fund for Marilee.

Funds raised will help us accomplish three important goals:

1. Preserve 56 years of records and research.

I have accumulated decades of files, photographs, newspaper articles, affidavits, research, personal notes, and memories related to Marilee's case. We would like to have these materials professionally organized, preserved, and protected so they may someday assist law enforcement, researchers studying cold cases, or a documentary project.

2. Help another family seeking answers.

Over the decades, extensive forensic and DNA testing has been conducted in Marilee's case. In her memory, we would like to give back by making a donation to Othram Labs to help support DNA testing that could provide answers for another family facing an unsolved case.

3. Create a "Never Forgotten" Legacy Bench.

Before Marilee's mother passed away, she dreamed of creating a memorial bench in her daughter's honor. We would like to finally make that dream a reality. The exact location and design have not yet been determined, but possibilities include the Sheriff's Department or a meaningful location in a Littleton park or in the Columbine area.

Most of all, we ask for your prayers that after 56 years, we may still see justice for Marilee in our lifetime.

Thank you for remembering her, caring about her story, and standing alongside us as we continue this journey.

"Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up." — Galatians 6:9

In Jesus' name, we know He is able.

Julie Towers and my lifelong friends who have helped me carry this journey.

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