Every Appetite Tended

Hi, my name is Topher, and I’m stepping into the boxing ring on August 16th—not just for the fight, but for a cause that’s close to my heart: making sure every student in Neshoba County has access to a meal.

Here’s the reality:

In our very own community, there are kids sitting in classrooms with empty stomachs. For some, the lunch they get at school may be their only full meal of the day. No child should have to learn, play, or dream while hungry—and this is a solvable problem if we come together.

That’s why I’m fighting.

Literally. I’m training for a boxing match to raise awareness and spark change. But I need your help outside the ring.

The Goal:

We’re raising funds to help cover unpaid school lunch balances and to provide meals for students in need in Neshoba County. Every dollar raised will go directly to ensuring no child is denied a meal because of financial hardship.

$5 can cover one student's lunch for a day

$25 feeds a child for a week

$100 could wipe out an overdue balance and give peace of mind to a family

Let’s knock out school lunch debt together.

I believe in our community's heart. Together, we can make sure no student in Neshoba goes hungry or gets left behind over something as basic and essential as food.

Even if you can’t donate right now, you can help by sharing this campaign, cheering me on in the ring, and spreading the word. This fight is bigger than boxing—it’s about giving kids a fair shot at learning, growing, and thriving.

Let’s make sure every child walks into school with a full stomach and an open mind. Let’s be the reason they smile at lunch.

Thank you for being in my corner.





–Topher 🥊