Nepal Flood Relief for Families

We are coming together to support families and communities affected by the devastating floods in Nepal.





Many people are facing the loss of homes, belongings, food supplies, and access to clean water. Families urgently need basic necessities and support as they recover from this disaster.





We are raising funds to help provide essential relief such as food, clean drinking water, hygiene supplies, temporary shelter, and other emergency necessities through trusted relief efforts.





Every donation matters. Whether you can give $5, $10, $25, or more, your contribution can help provide much-needed assistance to people facing a difficult time.





If you are unable to donate, you can still help by sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, church, and social-media community.





Thank you for standing with the people of Nepal. Your generosity, prayers, and support can bring hope to families affected by the floods.