Nepal Flood

I'm raising $27000 for Rasuwa families after the 26 Aug Lantang Lirung glacier collapse that sent a tsunami of mud, rock and ice down the Trishuli River and wiped out the China-Nepal border villages.





A Nepali business leader said rebuilding all affected areas will cost 5000 crore INR to get Nepal back on its feet. I know my $27000 is a very small part of that, but if I can help even 50 families with food kits, blankets, temporary shelter and help rebuild their school and hospital, it will be something good.