Needing support for a reliable transportation

Hello reader, I am Antonio and I've been in a bit of debt trying to help raise my girlfriends kid. I'm a stepdad and I work full time. I use own an electric bicycle but it was stolen a few months after owning it. I live in an apartment so getting it to higher floors wasn't really possible. I don't have myself reliable transportation and I work across the city usually getting rides from my good friend. He's got a new job now and I don't think I could get there myself with the Public transportation as it doesn't reach an adequate location. I can't really afford Uber rides and I've had to help my brother pay his rent along with my own. I try not to spend money on myself but for food and things for my family. I've been trying to save up for a car and Im pretty handy. I don't need alot for a brand new car but something in working condition and I can learn to maintain it. Anything helps and God bless you reader.