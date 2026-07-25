Needing Rent to support my family in need

Recently about a year ago my dad(he was the main provider for the household) had a stroke and was on disability for a good bit and around a few months ago his disability has runnout and so we tried to contact the social security office for more assistance, but couldnt help because his name was misspelled on his card so until that gets fixed who knows when, we barely have enough money to get by in the next rent payment, please if you would help our family out, of the kindness of your hearts 🙏🙏🙏🙏





(picture was taken a year ago)