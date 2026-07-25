Needing a vehicle

A few months ago I was riding my motorcycle home from work. During that ride home, a pick-up truck made a left turn in front of me and I collided into it. I had the right of way and sustained minor injuries. The injuries were a torn elbow ligament, a severely sprained ankle, and severe road rash on my right leg with a small gash. Naturally I contacted an attorney to represent me to take care of me. I have since gotten word that there will be a settlement coming which will barely cover my medical bills and attorneys fees. I may come out of it with 2 grand in my pocket from this accident. I am in need of another vehicle (my motorcycle riding days are over according to my wife) to take me back and forth to work. Please help.