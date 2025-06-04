New Prosthetic Leg Needed

Campaign Image

Campaign created by Amber Wheeler

My name is Amber and I am reaching out to you today because I desperately need a new right below knee prosthetic. As of July 19, 2025, it will be two years since I underwent a below knee amputation, and unfortunately, I have had to replace my prosthetic five times since then. While I have been fortunate enough to have my health insurance cover the cost of my previous prosthetics, this time I am unable to afford the new one I need. Despite working full-time, the cost of the prosthetic has proven to be too much for me to handle on my own. That is why I am turning to you, my generous community, for help. Your contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping me purchase the prosthetic I so desperately need. I am grateful for any support you can offer and thank you in advance for your kindness. #NewProstheticLegNeeded

Recent Donations
Stacy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Darrell Weston
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Dewayne and Erika
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Amber!

Ashley and David Bauer
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

🫶🏼

