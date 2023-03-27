Need Water Immediately 🙏

I am a diagnosed terminal stage i4 metastatic breast cancer patient. I first got breast cancer in 2020 and went through almost 2 years of chemo and a full mastectomy and then breast implants. I rang my bell an went into remission for a year and a half. Then in July 2024, I was having a lot of pain and ended up going to the ER and that's when they found the cancer on my bones. It had hidden for a year and a half and then popped up as stage 4 metastatic breast cancer treatment. In between all this my pump on my well went out and then the well completely stopped working all together recently in the last couple months. We are on a fixed income as my husband is 66 and a disabled vet. I'm in the process our time to get disability but as you know that is not always an easy thing to do and it definitely doesn't happen immediately. This money will allow us to have City water put in for our trailer. The reason it is so much is because it never had a hookup put in when the city came in and did all the meters and piping. Anything you can donate will be much appreciated as not having any water or clean water is not good for me as I could get bacterial infection... This could stop me from having chemo which is what is keeping me alive thanks to God. Thank you for reading my story and considering helping me. Thank you and God bless you all 🙏🙏