Need to move back to calofornia

Hello my name is Jennifer. I’m 56 years old. I am trying to move back to California to be near my granddaughters and to get better medical help for myself since the insurence I have from the state I’m in doesn’t have good insurence for people who can’t afford it. I’ve been trying so hard to save up money but in the state I’m in servers only make $2.13 an hour. I’ve been a server most of my adult life and really do enjoy it but I’m having lots of trouble trying to fofill my duties since I’ve been diagnosed with a condition that is causing 3 lower discs to bulge in my back. It’s so very hard to carry trays with food on them. I don’t have a degree or even a high school diploma so getting a job that makes more is hard since I have no experience or any degree. I also have no cartilage in between the joints in my knee so it’s causing my knee to sweep really big after each work day. I need to get more injections in my knee but the insurence I have here won’t pay for it. But they do in California. I also can’t get any sort of relief for my back issue since they don’t pay for that here either. It’s over $200.00 out of pocket each time and that’s just to be seen, that’s not for any proceedures but I’m not making enough at work making $2.14 an hour to be able to pay bill and make enough to pay for the pain drs. I want to be able to spend time with my grand daughters also before they get older since they’re only 7,5 and 3 yrs old. I am single and don’t have anyone to help me so I am trying this. I don’t have anyone to help me accomplish this because I’m in tremendous amounts of pain and can’t pay for the treatments. I just need a little bit of help to get me back to California so I can get the help (medically) I need. Also in California the pay servers get is over $12.00 an hour unlike here. I do appreciate any help anyone can give. Also thank you very much and I hope u have a blessed day.