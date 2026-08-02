Need money to pay for surgery and a place to live

Hello I’m trying to raise this money to pay for my back surgery as well as having a home to go to when I get out of the hospital. I’m homeless sleeping from house to house even some nights in cars. I’m in the process of having surgery on my back, I’ve already had my right ring finger amputated as well as an ACL repair on my right knee. At this point in time I’m unable to work due to losing mobility in my legs. I have hit a rough patch in my life and I really do need some help overcoming this stress, pain, and anxiety in my life right now. Thanks in advance