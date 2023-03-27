Need help to not become homeless

I was headed to pay my rent and light bill when a woman T-bone my car from the side with my kids, sister and girlfriend inside. She asked me not to call the police because she didn’t have insurance. The police arrive and put me in hand cuffs saying the lady said I have threatened her with a gun the police took her world for it an asked nobody I went to jail for 4 days without food or sleep using the money I had to bond out an get a lawyer I had to walk home from jail because police took my car I have no car/way to get me an my gf to work can’t go to the hospital because I have no way my body hurts bad in about a week I might not have enough to pay my bills or take care of my pets/saltwater fish might have to give everything up I hate for a lie to have me and my family homeless I’m asking for any help I can get because as of right now I can’t do nothing but cry and scratch my head