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Need help to move and for knee and back injections

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Morrison

Need help to move and for knee and back injections

I have 3 buldging discs in my back and no cartilage in my knee and need jections. I don’t have good Insurence only the state medial Insurence. It doesn’t cover injections and I really need it done. My leg swells up like a balloon each day. I work as a waitress but I don’t know how much longer I can do this cus I’m in terrible pain. I also want to move back to California to be near my grandkids. Also the medical Insurence there is a lot better then here and I need to go back. Any help is greatly appreciated cus I need to go back asap to get better help since the drs here most of them don’t take the Insurence I have from here so the pain drs don’t take my Insurence. So I need to pay out of pocket for any procedures. Please help if you can. Thanks for your time. Take care

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