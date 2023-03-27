Need help in order to move

Back in February of 2021 my husband had a major stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to talk. He is an Army veteran and due to Covid the VA up in North Carolina would not call me back so I ended up moving my family down to Florida. However, I had to leave one of my adult daughters in NC. Because it was Covid to help her out I left the electric bill in my name so that she didn’t have to stress about paying a deposit. She promised to keep it paid, but the she lost her job and couldn’t pay it. I never received a disconnect notice so I didn’t know this at the time (I just found out yesterday.) last year I had 8 surgeries that ultimately took my leg. So there’s not a lot I can do right now. I am trying to get us moved out of a house that has black mold in the air vents, the ceiling in the hallway is leaking no matter what the landlord does to try and fix it. And the house is a five bedroom we only need a 2 bedroom. We are working with the VA to get into a 55-+ apartment complex. And they have one available for us and we were supposed to move by Sept 21st, but then I found out yesterday that we were denied because of that old electric bill. My husband and I are both on Social Security and can’t pay that amount to get it off of my report. They will only hold the apartment until someone else wants to rent it. Please if anybody can help me I would so much appreciate it.