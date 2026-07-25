Need help getting a prescription

Hello everyone, my name is Larry Mayfield, I'm currently homeless and living in Center Point Texas and am permanently disabled. Yes I am a mental health patient and currently take an injection called Invega Sustenna, it's a once a month injection that helps control the hallucinations caused by my schyzoaffective disorder and works really really great for what its designed to treat. I am currently due for my next injection and I am short $135 to be able to pay my insurance copay of $198, my little sister usually helps my pay my copay but due to unforseen circumstances this month she is not able to help. If yall could find it in your heart to help me with the funds to be able to acquire my injection it will be greatly appreciated. THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS!!!!!