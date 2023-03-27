Need Help Found Kitten Abandoned 😔

We recently found a tiny kitten who had been abandoned and left to fend for themselves. Seeing such a young, innocent animal alone and in need of help broke our hearts, and we knew we couldn’t just walk away.

We are doing everything we can to make sure this kitten is safe, comfortable, and cared for. Right now, we need help covering the costs of food, litter, basic supplies, veterinary care, vaccinations, and anything else this little one may need while getting healthy and finding a safe forever home.

We’re asking for any support you’re able to give. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser can help us reach someone who can.

Our goal is simply to give this abandoned kitten the love, care, and safe life they deserve. Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read our story, donate, or share. ❤️🐾



