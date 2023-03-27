Need help fix my mom grave

Hello Dear Friends. October of this year is the 12th anniversary of my precious mom passing. Since I had moved to Florida no one helped keep up with the grave it's just not same it is my grandma's grave too and my Uncle Billy's grave and my brother Ricky grave. I am flying up to Pennsylvania or she's very buried. Got to rent a car with the gas going up and seeking donations to fund my travels any amount would help. I have zelle account I will attach if you want to donate it would be a blessing thank you.



