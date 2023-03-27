Need Help.

My name's Dakota, I'm a God fearing man and always worked hard my whole life for what I have. Lately God has been testing me in ways I wasn't prepared for. I'm 1000 miles away from my home, I lost my car in a wreck and I only have two weeks before I have to leave the house I'm currently staying in. It's just me and my two dogs and I don't know anybody here in Arizona. I was working for a store near my house and was the perfect worker in my managers eyes and never missed a day and never messed up once. I got robbed last night and lost money out of my own pocket and the store lost money from the event and the boss fired me even though the managers wanted me to stay. Currently I have no job or car and two weeks before I'm living on the streets and have to give up everything I love and hold dear to my heart. I'm trying to raise enough money for a one way trip rental car and some gas to make it back to Oklahoma where I have a job and family waiting for me. I'm not usually one to ask for help but I could sure use a miracle right now.