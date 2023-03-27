Need funds to recover for my home fast

﻿﻿My name is Maggie. I’m asking for help during one of the hardest times in my life. I’ve been in the hospital for about two and a half weeks with resp with respiratory failure. I live with chronic COPD, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, fibromyalgia, arthritis, diverticulitis, seizures, and migraines. I also have swelling and narrowing in my throat, which is closing and I don’t have a BI pad machine insurance won’t pay for it , which makes breathing even more difficult. My home has mold, and it’s not safe for my health. I need to move somewhere safe as soon as possible. I’m also trying to raise enough money to purchase a reliable car so I can get to medical appointments and meet my daily needs. The funds will help me move, cover a security deposit and rent, utilities, food, medications, basic furniture, and a car. I cannot work because of my medical conditions and my income isn’t enough. This has been one of the most difficult times in my life, and I am asking for help so I can have a safe place to recover. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean the world to me. If that looks good, copy paste it into the story box and tell me when it’s in there.



