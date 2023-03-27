Need funds for school

Hi I am 44 years old and tired of dead end jobs, I always wanted to be a mechanic so I would like to enroll in Lincoln tech automotive school, it's hands on which would be best for me, I will never be able to afford going on my own as I am living paycheck to paycheck just asking for a little help I don't have any family and never knew my father. I am the type of person that would give the shirt off my back to help someone and would definitely pay it forward when I am able to.