Need financial help right away for Lisa & Sean

Dear Friends and the Public,

For the last five years, Sean Clifton, has put up a fantastic battle against Melanoma Metastatic cancer found in the Lymph nodes. Sean is now dying, in the ICU ward, at a Spokane hospital and given a very limited time to live from cancerous tumors that could not be remediated by Chemotherapy and Radiation treatments. Currently, the tumors have been found in the brain, lungs and liver. The specialist placed a shunt in Sean’s brain to reduce swelling and fluid, however, he now has pneumonia along with the numerous tumors.

An additional complication arose when Sean and his wife, Lisa, had to evacuate their home in northern Washington one day prior to his hospitalization due to the horrific fires in their area. Presently, their home has been spared, and we are grateful for that.

Would you please consider any financial help for Sean and Lisa for their rising medical bills, mortgage payments, utility bills and hotel bills for Lisa staying in Spokane. Lisa has been his caretaker for the last five years of Sean’s life, consequently, they have depleted any savings and all funding in order to help Sean stay alive. If at all possible, they need your help right now!

Sean is a Christian, humble and gentle person, whose family is his greatest treasure. Sean worked for years as a plant manager and later worked for a lumber company in the State of Washington. He is an outdoorsman that enjoyed hiking, wildlife and his good friend, his dog. Sean and Lisa have been married for 39 years.

Your gift will be greatly appreciated and help lift a load of overwhelming financial strain that they have inherited.

Thank you for your support.



