Need Emergency Housing Funds Post-Theft

Hi friends and family!





I am reaching out to ask for support and funding following an unforgettable adventure that turned had us going from happy roadtrippers to “in need” hitchhikers overnight.





This summer, I’ve had the absolute privilege of taking my amazing mom—who is living with dementia—on a 3-month cross-country road trip. The mission was simple and beautiful: celebrate America’s 250th by seeing America the beautiful up close and personal, while crossing off as many items on my mom’s bucket list as possible while she can still fully experience and celebrate them.





For the first 2 months, we made priceless memories, laughed until we cried, and experienced the journey of a lifetime!





Then came the plot twist: mid-road-trip, our car was stolen, along with all of our gear—including my mom's wheelchair and handicap parking sticker!





While losing our vehicle, essential mobility equipment, and medicine forced us to wrap up our travels a bit earlier than planned, we dusted ourselves off and headed back—only to land in the middle of another timing hurdle...





Our new home was due to finish renovations and close while we were on our trip, but it got delayed for a few more weeks, maybe months, according to the contractors.





To make sure my mom stays safe, comfortable, and settled, I am securing a 3-month Airbnb stay to bridge the gap until our ADA-approved house is officially ready.





Our insurance claim for the stolen vehicle, wheelchair, and travel losses has been pre-approved. However, the physical payout check is being held up because they are missing the final paperwork from the local sheriff's office, which says it’s still in "process," even though it’s been over 30 days. The insurance company claims this department is notorious for delays, citing labor shortages and an increase in incidents like ours citywide.





I am asking for funds to help cover our 3-month Airbnb stay, living expenses, move-in logistics, and wheelchair replacement while awaiting the insurance check—because who knows when the sheriff’s office will finally get around to submitting the final paperwork to the insurance company so that our payment can be processed!





Once those insurance funds land, these personal gifts will have served as our essential temporary bridge and allow us to use our final payout to get an inexpensive vehicle that we can have refitted for my mom’s disability needs.





Any support—whether $25, $50, $100, or simply sharing this link—helps us turn this unexpected detour into a smooth landing.





Thank you so much for surrounding us with your love, energy, and support! Turns out your help will end up being the real up-close and personal view of America the beautiful!



