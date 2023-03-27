Need a little help!

I am requesting urgent donations totalling $1,500 to compassionately prevent Shane Mrsny, age 54, from becoming homeless while he completes the long disability application process; over the past three months Shane’s COPD—caused by 20 years of construction work—has rapidly worsened, leaving him unable to work and without sufficient income. He has no close or immediate family able to help. I have worked continuously all my life and have never been on government assistance until this point. My credit is maxed out due to attempting to keep up on bills and rising expenses. These funds would compassionately cover immediate rent and basic living expenses during the 3–6 month approval window, giving him stability to focus on medical care and his application. Any compassionate help you can provide will directly prevent eviction and homelessness and make a life‑changing difference for me during this vulnerable period. Any amount, even small donations, would help me reach my goal and keep my life from crashing out totally. You would be saving a human being from personal collapse due to unforeseen circumstances that has suddenly arisen. -Thank-you for

your time! God

Bless you all.

SHANE MRSNY