Need a home and a car immediately

﻿﻿Mm-hm. Sure thing. “My name is Omayra I never imagined I’d be asking for help like this. I am currently in the hospital, fighting serious health problems and facing an uncertain future.” I live with terminal stage 4 COPD, multiple sclerosis, chronic respiratory failure, chronic asthma, fibromyalgia, debilitating migraines, diverticulitis, a heart condition, and a tumor on my spine. And also I have trachea mash. My living situation is not safe. There is mildew, and unsanitary conditions that worsen my respiratory illness. I urgently need to move somewhere safe. I’m raising $8000 to move into safe housing and cover essential expenses, including a security deposit, moving costs, utilities, food, medications, transportation to medical appointments, basic furniture, and a reliable vehicle, so that I can get to my doctors, treatments, and other essential appointments. Asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but I cannot do this alone. Every donation, no matter the size, brings me closer to having a safe place to live and focusing on my health. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser means just as much. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this difficult time.



