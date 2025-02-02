Housing Security

On February 12, 2023 , upon leaving work and exiting the employee parking lot,

A drunk driver with no car insurance hit my vehicle, and caused a 3 car accident.

Police Officers, in the Romulus, MI area- successfully was able to get me out of my vehicle.

It took the officers three hours to get my body safely out of the totaled vehicle.

My eldest sibling drove 2 hours to be by my side; providing caregiving and overall management of my life.

The car accident disabled me and my health,

now able to face these realities with many old memories returning.

doctors shared at follow up appointments, how old memories tend to return first in traumatic brain injury patients.

Doctors advised to not be alarmed by the old memories, and the importance for the brain to rest to help in recovery from the impact from the airbag causing TBI injury. Experiencing some amnesia difficulties with task.

I'm here on give send go, today to ask for help to be able to follow through with plans in securing my housing needs. And to continue on with doctors orders, regarding my health care needs.





The difficult transitions associated with the TBI injury endured, caused some separation within my family.





Seemingly, my family's relationship is not strong enough to extend an open door to help with my housing transition needs.

Living 2 hours away from my primary care doctor, also have to face new realities of how I'm no longer able to handle things alone in a place where I worked and earned my BA in college.



Doctors at St. Joseph Ann Arbor Hospital, informed how I was hit in 4 different places in my head.

Other injuries have showed progress, and it is comforting to regain some of the strengths in my arm. And, following my physical therapy doctors orders, to keep moving forward in working to gain my balance.

The support of a walking cane has helped in pushing myself towards better mobility.

Living alone in a city where I attended college and worked professionally full time.

The employer where I was employed at the time of the car accident; was the first full time employment. since losing employment during covid at a previous career opportunity. And, I was excited being back to work full time;

the car accident happened a little over a month from being hired.

My memory is giving me difficulties and my balance needing more exercises to build my strength back up.

Here to ask with sincerity, for your support by way of a donation.

towards the goal to secure housing.

I'm facing homelessness, with no safe option to move to.

In the early stages of recovery, the TBI injury caused strain on my immediate family. Who are up in age with limited income.

In need of help to afford to plan a move back to my hometown which is two hours away. And secure housing needs in a safe environment near supportive extended family.



