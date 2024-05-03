Mexico Missions Trip 2025

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Nathanael Chicoine
Hello!
I will be going to Mexico with my church in January of 2025 to help build two churches. In addition to building the churches, some of our team will be working with the local children. This will be my first mission trip as well as my first time out of the country, which makes me a little nervous, but I believe that I have been called to do this and totally trust that Jesus will be with me and lead us on this trip!
I ask for your prayers and also ask that you consider making a donation of any amount towards my trip. My goal is $2,000, which will be used for the trip as well as incidental expenses associated with the trip.
Thank you for your prayers and consideration!
Nate, We are happy and proud that you are answering the call to go and serve! You are absolutely correct in that Jesus will lead and guide you throughout the entire experience. Your Nana was so HAPPY and Proud when she told me of this opportunity and she knew Paul and I would be excited and supportive! She had donated to our daughters' service missions in the past. Wishing you all the best!
May 3rd, 2024
So excited to be serving on this trip! Been getting some great advice from a friend who recently served on a missions trip and who is going on this one too. Glad that they are going since I have never been on a missions trip and have never flown!
Ordered my passport and am prepping for the doctor's visit...and shots. Going to be going shopping soon to get some needed supplies, like SPF 500 sunblock...kidding. (Is there such a thing?). I am light-skinned, (the Irish in me), so will need some heavy-duty protection.
Let's see what is next...
