Mexico Missions Trip 2025

Hello!

I will be going to Mexico with my church in January of 2025 to help build two churches. In addition to building the churches, some of our team will be working with the local children. This will be my first mission trip as well as my first time out of the country, which makes me a little nervous, but I believe that I have been called to do this and totally trust that Jesus will be with me and lead us on this trip!

I ask for your prayers and also ask that you consider making a donation of any amount towards my trip. My goal is $2,000, which will be used for the trip as well as incidental expenses associated with the trip.

Thank you for your prayers and consideration!

