LHA Asheville MegaClinic & Relief Mission

Raised:
USD $110
Campaign funds will be received by Lela Lewis
Join us and over 500 medical and non-medical volunteers as we bring a 100% free healthcare mega-clinic—alongside a clean-up and rebuilding campaign—to the Asheville, North Carolina area, June 3–8. This region was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and is still on the long road to recovery. We invite you to partner with us, both financially and in prayer, as we work together to bring hope, healing, and practical support to a community still feeling the effects of the storm.
