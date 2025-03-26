LHA Asheville MegaClinic & Relief Mission

Raised:

 USD $110

Campaign created by Liberty & Health Alliance

Campaign funds will be received by Lela Lewis

LHA Asheville MegaClinic & Relief Mission

Join us and over 500 medical and non-medical volunteers as we bring a 100% free healthcare mega-clinic—alongside a clean-up and rebuilding campaign—to the Asheville, North Carolina area, June 3–8. This region was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and is still on the long road to recovery. We invite you to partner with us, both financially and in prayer, as we work together to bring hope, healing, and practical support to a community still feeling the effects of the storm.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
58 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
23 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo