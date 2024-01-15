New Brigden Community Hall Lost in Flames

Thank you for visiting the fundraising page for the New Brigden Community Hall, a place that has been at the heart of our community for many years.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the unfortunate news of the fire that occurred at our beloved Community Hall in December, 2022. The hall was built in 1976 and for 46 years was a gathering place that hosted weddings and birthdays, community meetings, sporting events, funerals, a lively drama club, and educational programs. The hall has played a pivotal role in the fabric of our community.

The fire resulted in the complete destruction of this cherished gathering place, leaving our community without a vital space for events, celebrations, and communal activities.

The devastating loss has left us with the formidable task of rebuilding our community hall from the ground up. We are reaching out to compassionate individuals and organizations, such as yourself, who understand the importance of a strong, supportive community and the role a community hall plays in fostering these bonds.

Your generous donation will help us rebuild the New Brigden Community Hall and restore this vital gathering place.

We hope to raise $100,000 as a starting point for our rebuild goals.



