Help the Nagy Family

Nature’s Nook Salvage & Groceries store has been a pillar of the Amish and local communities and has served anyone and everyone who walked through its doors for the past 18 years. Rod and Chris Nagy have been the proud owners of Nature’s Nook and have loved serving with their neighbors who have worked alongside them all these years. To the family, it has been a mission of love.

Sadly, the Nagy family, the local community, and patrons from all over northeast Ohio are feeling the pain of the loss of the store as it was consumed by fire on March 14th.

For the previous year, the Nagys had already been dealing with multiple personal tragedies that had taxed them financially, accruing associated significant medical and unemployment debt that have been challenging to overcome. The unexpected loss of the store seemed almost too much to bear.

But this overwhelming loss brought fruit that no one expected. The Nagy family was astounded by the outpouring of love and support on the day of the fire. Hundreds of neighbors, friends, family, and customers stood by and watched with them offering hugs and support, many remaining by their side as they watched the persevering firefighters combat the burning building for seven hours.

Although the Nagys had always known that the community enjoyed the store and was grateful to have a local spot to avoid traveling to town, the tears from onlookers and the stories shared revealed a deep love for it that the family never realized. It didn’t take long for the family to understand that Nature’s Nook had been so much more than a local spot to pick up groceries. In its 18 years it had become a local landmark, a place where neighbors worked together to reach the needs of the community, and where locals gathered on the porch during summer evenings to share soda, talk, and spend time together.

The revelation that Nature’s Nook has held such a special place in the community has caused a burning in the hearts of the Nagys to want to rebuild, but their current financial situation makes that impossible. So, they need help from the community to do this. Let’s try to lift some of their financial burden and assist them in reducing their medical debt and get them closer to rebuilding Nature’s Nook, their labor of love and a true contribution to their community. Thank you in advance for your help and support for the Nagy family and all of those they serve!