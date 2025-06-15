Eagle Scout Project Prayer Garden for the Unborn

Hi, my name is Nathaniel Fink. I am a Boy Scout in Troop 817, Salisbury, Maryland, working on my Eagle Scout Project. The project is constructing a Prayer Garden for the Unborn at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Berlin, Maryland. The prayer garden will provide a place for grieving families to remember and pray for children lost through miscarriage or abortion.

The prayer garden will consist of a 36-foot diameter hardscaped circle, four curved concrete benches, and in the center, a small flower garden with a 5-foot-tall obelisk memorial with scripture engraved into each side.

I need to raise a total of $10,000 to complete this project. I am actively fundraising within the community, reaching out to local businesses and civic organizations. I appreciate any amount you are able contribute.