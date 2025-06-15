Eagle Scout Project Prayer Garden for the Unborn

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $545
Campaign funds will be received by Joy Fink
Hi, my name is Nathaniel Fink. I am a Boy Scout in Troop 817, Salisbury, Maryland, working on my Eagle Scout Project. The project is constructing a Prayer Garden for the Unborn at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Berlin, Maryland. The prayer garden will provide a place for grieving families to remember and pray for children lost through miscarriage or abortion.
The prayer garden will consist of a 36-foot diameter hardscaped circle, four curved concrete benches, and in the center, a small flower garden with a 5-foot-tall obelisk memorial with scripture engraved into each side.
I need to raise a total of $10,000 to complete this project. I am actively fundraising within the community, reaching out to local businesses and civic organizations. I appreciate any amount you are able contribute.
What a great Eagle Scout project! Best of luck with its implementation. I'm praying that it goes smoothly.
Eagle Scout mom and grand ma here! Good luck scout.
So proud of you, Nate!
Best of luck and congrats !
Keep up the good work.
Love this….great job Nate!!! 😍
Great job, Nate! Wishing you best of luck in reaching your goals!
Way to go, Nate! Proud of you!
