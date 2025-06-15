Campaign Image

Eagle Scout Project Prayer Garden for the Unborn

 USD $3,000

 USD $545

Campaign created by Nathaniel Fink

Campaign funds will be received by Joy Fink

Eagle Scout Project Prayer Garden for the Unborn

Hi, my name is Nathaniel Fink. I am a Boy Scout in Troop 817, Salisbury, Maryland, working on my Eagle Scout Project. The project is constructing a Prayer Garden for the Unborn at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Berlin, Maryland. The prayer garden will provide a place for grieving families to remember and pray for children lost through miscarriage or abortion.

The prayer garden will consist of a 36-foot diameter hardscaped circle, four curved concrete benches, and in the center, a small flower garden with a 5-foot-tall obelisk memorial with scripture engraved into each side.

I need to raise a total of $10,000 to complete this project. I am actively fundraising within the community, reaching out to local businesses and civic organizations. I appreciate any amount you are able contribute.

Recent Donations
Elaine Vander Clute
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

What a great Eagle Scout project! Best of luck with its implementation. I'm praying that it goes smoothly.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Eagle Scout mom and grand ma here! Good luck scout.

Kathy Knupp
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

So proud of you, Nate!

Julie Nichols
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Best of luck and congrats !

Poniatowski Family
$ 200.00 USD
22 days ago

Keep up the good work.

Jennifer Wills
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Melissa Smack
$ 30.00 USD
24 days ago

Love this….great job Nate!!! 😍

The Karcheuskis
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Great job, Nate! Wishing you best of luck in reaching your goals!

Mary Pat Hoffman
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Way to go, Nate! Proud of you!

