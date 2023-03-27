Nancy's Journey

On March 12, 2025, my beautiful wife of 33 years was diagnosed with colon cancer. After one surgery, dozens of chemotherapy treatments, hundreds of doctor visits and thousands of tests, she's winning the fight against this horrible foe. Over the past 16 months, the financial toll in terms of medical expenses and lost wages has been tremendous. If you feel let to help, please make a contribution of any amount. (Ten percent of every gift goes to GiveSendGo so they can continue helping and loving people in Jesus' name.)