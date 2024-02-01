Support Nancy Barron's Legal Fees

Nancy Barron, a Veteran, and a mother of 6 was arrested in March 2022 by the Federal authorities on four charges, including disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, entering or remaining in a restricted building, and parading demonstrating, or picketing inside a Capitol building. Barron was not charged with participating in any violent acts that day. At her trial in August, she was convicted on all four counts and is currently awaiting sentencing. In spite of her trial outcome, Nancy is remaining strong in her faith and is continuing to believe for the best possible outcome. The youngest of her six children has special needs and it would be a huge injustice for her sit behind bars for even one day. In spite of her trial outcome, Nancy is remaining strong in her faith and is continuing to believe for the best outcome. Please help support her by donating any amount towards her legal fees.