My Father Needs Us Now

Support the Man Who Gave Us Everything

A Father’s Endless Sacrifice

Assalamu alaikum. My name is Nafisa. I am only 11 years old… and I almost lost my life.

When I was very young and became seriously ill, my father gave up everything to save me. He traveled long distances, fell into debt, and worked day and night without rest. He didn’t think about himself — his only goal was simple: to save his daughter and protect his family.

From Darkness to Hope

Today I am alive and healthy — thanks to God and the kindness of the people who helped us.

But behind this miracle, there is a painful reality.

Years of struggle, debt, and pressure have seriously affected my father’s health. He sacrificed his strength, his peace, and his comfort for me. And even today, our family is still carrying the heavy debts from those difficult years.

Now It’s Our Turn to Help Him

My father has always been our protector. Now, he needs someone to stand by him.

Your support can:

Help reduce our family’s debts

Help restore my father’s health

Create a stable and peaceful future for us

No matter how small — your help means everything.

A Father’s Silent Strength

Love, sacrifice, and endless care — this is my father.

He never gave up on me… even when everything was against him.

From the bottom of our hearts, we ask for your support.

Every donation, every share, and every prayer means more than words can express. Your kindness can ease the burden my father has been carrying for years and give him the relief he truly deserves.

With respect,

Nafisa