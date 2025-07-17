Empower Youth at The Naar!

Hello,

Here is our current Skate Ministry Update:

Our new indoor Skateboard ramp barn has been complete since October 2024, and we have been having weekly Skateboarder bible studies that are followed up with food, skateboarding, and conversation. We have named it “The Naar” (Hebrew for “the Youth”). God has blessed the effort with a small dream team of leaders, young and mature. On June 21, We partnered with our Church's Youth Group, Collision led by Pastor RJ, and held a public skateboarding outreach at The Naar Barn. This included live christian rap performances and testimonies! Our friend, Taylor Jameson MC’d the event with his gnarly dreadlocks. We gave away skateboards, cash, and prizes.

This weekend, we are partnering with The Extreme Tour. The event is this Friday 7/18 from 5 pm-9 pm. The Extreme Tour is a non-profit organization that sends teams of missionary musicians and evangelists out across the country and overseas. They setup at local skate parks and city centers to perform music and share the hope that we have in Jesus. This is our 4th year hosting them, and the first year housing them at The Naar Barn. Last year at Broadway skate park in CB, I hung out with 2 troubled teens for several hours after the event, sharing with them about the God who loves them and sees them. We bought them food, a new skateboard, and tried our very best to show them Jesus. I found out that those two kids were runaway orphans. Every year stories like this one are made.

Like all outreach events they all cost money and resources to put together. We are providing lodging and meals for The Extreme Tour team ( About 16 individuals )

If you would like to donate towards the cost of these events, and decide to help us out I want you to know that none of the money is spent on anyone's salary, we are all volunteers. The money will go towards funding The Extreme Tour event, (about $3000 cost) and anything beyond that will go towards our ongoing outreaches at the Naar Barn and at local skate parks. Whether your donation is big, small, done one time, or monthly, anything and everything helps.

We ask you to consider us in your prayers and charity giving.

Thank you for your consideration!

-Dan & Erika Graves







