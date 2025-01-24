Please help me take my next steps

I never thought I would be here asking for help, but as I prepare for my second cervical fusion surgery-my fifth surgery due to genetic osteoarthritis-I find myself in a place of deep humility and faith. This journey has been long, painful, and challenging, but it has also shown me the power of resilience.

Living with osteoarthritis has meant constant battles-against pain, against limitations, and sometimes against hope itself. But through it all, I have been blessed by God and my faith in Jesus. His strength has carried me through my past surgeries, and I trust He will carry me through this one as well.

Now, I face another critical procedure, one that will help stabilize my spine, remove pressure off of my spinal cord, and improve my quality of life. Unfortunately, the financial burden of repeated surgeries, medical expenses, and recovery costs is overwhelming. This is where I humbly ask for your support.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my surgery, recovery, and ongoing care. Even if you're unable to donate, sharing this post and keeping me in your prayers means the world to me.

I know I am not alone in this fight, and that gives me strength. Thank you for being part of my journey-your kindness and generosity truly make a difference.

With love and gratitude,

Melissa