Amanda’s Journey to Healing Now

Hello Friends 👋🏻

One of my former research patients is currently undergoing cancer treatment and could use financial support from the community.

Five years ago, I met Amanda while I was coordinating on a migraine clinical research trial. She always brought the most positive energy to the clinic during each study visit, and was a pleasure to be around. Over several months, and sometimes 8+ hour clinic visits (thanks to those post-dose PK’s) we got to know one another and became friends.

Although we have managed to keep in touch periodically over the years, I had no idea until yesterday evening that she’d fallen chronically ill.

Unfortunately, her medical care and support throughout this period has been less than adequate.

She is currently receiving treatment in Naples, FL, but is based out of Orlando.

Please if you can spare anything, or boost to your friends and family it would mean the world for me.

As a result of her illness, she’s gone from a healthy weight to dangerously low bmi and is only able to consume very specific foods. Additionally, fuel and accommodations for the treatments have added up and she’s been unable to receive disability benefits.

This crowd-funding will be able to help her and her family cover her much needed medical expenses as well as legal aide.

We greatly appreciate any and all contributions to this cause at this time. Have a blessed day 💕