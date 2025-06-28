Amy's Thriver Fund

Hello, friends,

Amy, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, is bravely fighting cancer for the second time. The medical bills and other expenses are piling up, and we want to help ease the financial burden so she can focus on her treatment and recovery. Amy has been a caregiver for her friends, family, co-workers, and all sorts of animals-- now it's time for us to show up for her.

Amy is undergoing extensive testing to determine the type and extent of her cancer, and her support team are working to find the best course of treatment. We know that with the right care and support, Amy can get back to caring for her loved ones again.

We are reaching out to ask for your help in supporting Amy during this challenging time. Any contribution, big or small, will bring us one step closer to our goal of raising $25,000 to cover some of her medical and other expenses. Your generosity will go a long way in helping Amy and her family navigate this difficult journey.

Please join us in supporting Amy as she fights cancer again. Together, we can make a difference and help her emerge victorious.

Thank you for your kindness and support.