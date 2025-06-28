Amy's Thriver Fund

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $8,263
Hello, friends,
Amy, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, is bravely fighting cancer for the second time. The medical bills and other expenses are piling up, and we want to help ease the financial burden so she can focus on her treatment and recovery. Amy has been a caregiver for her friends, family, co-workers, and all sorts of animals-- now it's time for us to show up for her.
Amy is undergoing extensive testing to determine the type and extent of her cancer, and her support team are working to find the best course of treatment. We know that with the right care and support, Amy can get back to caring for her loved ones again.
We are reaching out to ask for your help in supporting Amy during this challenging time. Any contribution, big or small, will bring us one step closer to our goal of raising $25,000 to cover some of her medical and other expenses. Your generosity will go a long way in helping Amy and her family navigate this difficult journey.
Please join us in supporting Amy as she fights cancer again. Together, we can make a difference and help her emerge victorious.
Thank you for your kindness and support.
Sending prayers to Amy and her family.
Sending prayers and love to Amy and her family.❤️
God’s healing
Praying for your healing, love and joy.
Praying for God's peace and comfort to surround you. Love you!
There is a tough fight ahead. You are strong. You are beautiful. You WILL beat this... again.
We love you Momma Amy
Keeping you in thoughts and prayers!🙏🙏🙏
Wish I could do more. Prayers
Praying for your healing, Amy!
For my Warrior Sister 💕
Will be in continuous prayer for Amy
I learned from you —‘a thing’ has more worth and value. I am still learning how to spot ‘a thing’. Yet, I know you are ‘a thing’! You are valuable to many. We lift you up in prayer for peace, comfort, and healing. Much love,my friend.
June 28th, 2025
Amy finally got a diagnosis-- stage 4 triple negative breast cancer with metastasis to her bones and skull. Getting here has been a long road with multiple biopsies and countless scans and there's a lot of aggressive treatment ahead. Next week she'll begin 10 consecutive days of radiation and will start taking chemo pills. This is only the beginning, and they will continue to monitor for changes. All of this means that the medical bills will keep coming and the roller coaster ride of good and bad days will continue.
In her normal fashion, Amy is soldiering on without complaints. She's enjoying life, the outdoors, and doing what she can to help others struggling with health challenges (meal prep, grocery shopping, etc.) She is truly amazing!
Please continue to support Amy with your prayers, messages, and donations, if you can. If you've already given, thank you so much for doing so! It means a great deal to Amy to have some of the financial burden lifted. And, personally, I'm overwhelmed by your generosity. I know none of us can give everything, but if each of us gives something, we can make such a difference for this beautiful lady!
Many blessings!
-Molly
