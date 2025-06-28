Campaign Image

Amy's Thriver Fund

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $8,263

Campaign created by Molly Chapleau

Campaign funds will be received by Amelia Schmidt

Amy's Thriver Fund

Hello, friends,

Amy, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, is bravely fighting cancer for the second time. The medical bills and other expenses are piling up, and we want to help ease the financial burden so she can focus on her treatment and recovery. Amy has been a caregiver for her friends, family, co-workers, and all sorts of animals-- now it's time for us to show up for her.

Amy is undergoing extensive testing to determine the type and extent of her cancer, and her support team are working to find the best course of treatment. We know that with the right care and support, Amy can get back to caring for her loved ones again.

We are reaching out to ask for your help in supporting Amy during this challenging time. Any contribution, big or small, will bring us one step closer to our goal of raising $25,000 to cover some of her medical and other expenses. Your generosity will go a long way in helping Amy and her family navigate this difficult journey.

Please join us in supporting Amy as she fights cancer again. Together, we can make a difference and help her emerge victorious.

Thank you for your kindness and support.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Sending prayers to Amy and her family.

Holly Au
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Sending prayers and love to Amy and her family.❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

God’s healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Jan Hillman
$ 108.00 USD
19 days ago

Praying for your healing, love and joy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
19 days ago

Praying for God's peace and comfort to surround you. Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
21 days ago

There is a tough fight ahead. You are strong. You are beautiful. You WILL beat this... again.

Jill Tomlinson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Momma Amy

Dee White
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you in thoughts and prayers!🙏🙏🙏

Jessica Renzi
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish I could do more. Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your healing, Amy!

Joe Vagedes
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Missy Spaulding
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

For my Warrior Sister 💕

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Luke M
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Will be in continuous prayer for Amy

Carol Williams
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

robert warman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kathie Holdeman
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

I learned from you —‘a thing’ has more worth and value. I am still learning how to spot ‘a thing’. Yet, I know you are ‘a thing’! You are valuable to many. We lift you up in prayer for peace, comfort, and healing. Much love,my friend.

Updates

Diagnosis and Treatment Plan

June 28th, 2025

Amy finally got a diagnosis-- stage 4 triple negative breast cancer with metastasis to her bones and skull. Getting here has been a long road with multiple biopsies and countless scans and there's a lot of aggressive treatment ahead. Next week she'll begin 10 consecutive days of radiation and will start taking chemo pills. This is only the beginning, and they will continue to monitor for changes. All of this means that the medical bills will keep coming and the roller coaster ride of good and bad days will continue.

In her normal fashion, Amy is soldiering on without complaints. She's enjoying life, the outdoors, and doing what she can to help others struggling with health challenges (meal prep, grocery shopping, etc.) She is truly amazing!

Please continue to support Amy with your prayers, messages, and donations, if you can. If you've already given, thank you so much for doing so! It means a great deal to Amy to have some of the financial burden lifted. And, personally, I'm overwhelmed by your generosity. I know none of us can give everything, but if each of us gives something, we can make such a difference for this beautiful lady! 

Many blessings!

-Molly

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo