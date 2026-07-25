My Son and Me Facing Eviction

Hi my name is lavon Williams my disabled son and me is facing eviction August 6 2026 I worked for Dart driving bus til I had a stroke and two heart attacks I then lost my job and became homeless for 4 months then I met my landlord a nice man who let me move in his house not asking no one to give me the money they can call my landlord at 4692239216 I just want him to know am trying and not trying to get ova on him am so scared right now that my son and me about to become homeless again I have tried to get help in Garland tx but they only help people once they stay out here ova a year please can someone help me thank u for just taking out the time to read my story god please bless my household