Foundation Washington

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $100
Greetings neighbors and friends, my name Sharon Washington I am a single disabled (visually impaired) homeowner who resides in a house that was built in 1925 (100 years old). This property is in need of major repairs that involve foundational/structural issues, waterproofing (for mold). There are also large trees that are hazardous in which branches overhang my home. In the fall of 2024, I was approved for a grant to address the upkeep of my home. unfortunately, the property was disqualified after a thorough inspection, and I am encouraged to reapply once the major issues are addressed. These issues are very distressing as numerous solutions to resolve my dilemma has failed. In spite of this I believe and have faith that there are individuals who can relate to my story or place themselves in my position. Thank you in advance for your prayers and support.
God Bless You and Stay Encouraged Sharon!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.