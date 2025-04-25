Foundation Washington

Greetings neighbors and friends, my name Sharon Washington I am a single disabled (visually impaired) homeowner who resides in a house that was built in 1925 (100 years old). This property is in need of major repairs that involve foundational/structural issues, waterproofing (for mold). There are also large trees that are hazardous in which branches overhang my home. In the fall of 2024, I was approved for a grant to address the upkeep of my home. unfortunately, the property was disqualified after a thorough inspection, and I am encouraged to reapply once the major issues are addressed. These issues are very distressing as numerous solutions to resolve my dilemma has failed. In spite of this I believe and have faith that there are individuals who can relate to my story or place themselves in my position. Thank you in advance for your prayers and support.



















