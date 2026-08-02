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My life situation, and better future.

GoalKES 770,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byMichelle Muthoni

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michelle Muthoni

My life situation, and better future.

My name is Michelle , am orphan and single mother of 1kid , my situation is very tuff , I don't have anywhere I can call home because even my grandparents for both sides died too and things became more complicated, I have been working in middle East since 2022 my first contract I used that money for my kid medical bills cause she had difficult in walking but I thank God she is fine now , daily basic needs and pay the person who is taking care of her . I came back again and with the money am earning am paying school fees, , food and other things , so am managing to save 50$ or 100$ per month after paying everything and my contract will expire in 4 months to come, and I can't keep on working here due to chest pain and backaches I have to go back to Kenya to get checked and treated, the reason I can't do it here it's so expensive. Before I go home I will manage to have 1500$ and my goal is 6000$ , with that money I will be able to achieve what I want. Here is my plan for 6000$.


3000$ I will get land

1000$ I will buy material +labour , I will build chicken coop

500$, I will buy chicken alot of them and hen's + their poultry feed and pay poultry veterinarian to make sure the chicken are okay.

500$ I will safe as emergency cash just incase my business needs a booster

500$ I will use to rent an apartment so I can take care of my kid by myself

500$ I will set aside for personal use before my business starts to pay


If my business succeed , I will be able to sell eggs , chicken's and save up and start build my own house.

Me being away from my kid am using alot of money cause there nothing for free and while am in Kenya I can manage things by myself and I myself I will be fine cause I can manage my work in way it won't be so exhausting so I will be not having chest pain and backaches . Thankyou and God bless.


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