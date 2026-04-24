My husband pawned my car

I have a car that was pawned bc my husband said we needed the money, I am a stay at home mom and he has taken everything away from me. I have been taking the bus to work but I am having such a hard time getting from my sons house where I am staying to work, drs, my youngest to school and home everyday. If you can find it in your heart to help me pay off the pawn shop I have no family to ask and I am barely making it. I know HIS plans are for good, no matter my struggle.





thank you so much for reading, God Bless