My house needs work I just need help

I do not like to do this. However I work already and cannot afford more bills.

I am a single mother. I have 2 children at home both honor students . I have 2 other grown children both doing well in the world. No one drinks, no one is on drugs.

During the past 15 years I have lost all of my close family members they have all passed away from either old age or illness. My husband and I also divorced 3 years ago due to the extreme strain and pressure.

I have been working on this house since which was built in 1880 with an addition put on in 1950. It is about 1600 SQ ft. It was roofed on 2015 without ice shield, we paid for it. The roof has failed. I've gotten the front roof taken care of. The back roof has an active leak and leaks when snow melts into the house as of this past winter. The windows are bad and some are too big with bowing glass that were installed incorrectly and I have 6 cracked windows and some boarded up on my garage. This place is not fancy. I need subflooring work done upstairs for under the toilet. I need basement waterproofing, not for renovation to make livable but for safety and to stop the spouting through the stone and mortor sections. There is already a lower support wall installed but it needs fixing on the upper walls and the addition part with cement block stays wet looking it needs drainage made for it. I do have a sump pump and some drains. I want to keep the integrity of it intact so the house is ok on a good foundation.

So far in the last 3 years after my husband left at divorce I have done the following myself:

Did an insurance claim for my front roof part that was roofed wrong it is now good with ice shield and new with new roof vents to replace broken ones

Removed multiple dangerous trees from the property lots of manual labor

Removed years worth of trash and scrap and garbage from the garage and the house and outside of the property. Some was from the previous owners

Got one window replaced that was falling out due to rot and poor installation

Had the furnace replaced

New hot water tank - I'm still paying on

New flooring in small washroom

2 new toilets

New bathtub, with subfloor and joist repair on the second floor and the ceiling raised, all surrounding walls and rotted wood replaced. Still paying on this.

Had upper mortor on foundation externally repointed- still paying on this

My car had 237K miles on it so I needed to buy another used car. I have a payment every month now.

Had collapsing cement block chimney removed.

Sump pump replaced

New dryer, old one died

Dishwasher fixed after 6 years of it being inoperable.

2 major upstairs plumbing main pipe failures fixed.

In October of last year we had a fire in the kitchen that caused a lot of smoke damage. One of my children was deep frying and a fire started he swiftly put it out but the damage was done. Those repairs were as follows:

Full cleaning for plastic soot cleaning

Drop ceiling replacement, flooring rip out and sanding and poly of original 100+ year old small kitchen floor, painting, lighting replacements, lots of garbage removal that took about 8 months a week at a time, replacement of couches for living room. Any fabric furniture had to be thrown out, replacement of all blinds and curtains in the home. Amazon and Walmart were my go to for 99% of things. Cupboard replacement, painting inside and out of all cupboards, replacement of items damaged by smoke beyond regular cleaning. Clothing, bedding all either thrown away or washed if able to be salvaged. Electrical work, stove removal, new stove venting and unit. I paid a handyman as much as I could until I couldn't anymore. I have paid for all of this and done all I can do I just feel beyond overwhelmed at this point with this back roof leaking due to poor roofing from the last contractor who has passed away there is no warranty on work at that point. Also the issues of the windows. I'm doing my best.

I do work. I work 5 to 6 days a week and sometimes day and night. I just don't make enough money. I have no college degree I clean houses and offices for a living. I'm just physically and mentally tired and want this house ok and safe so I can really start doing something in the world besides just surviving and averting disaster after disaster. I always rise above it. I meet every single challenge. I do my best. I love God and my children and feel I have a lot to offer the world if I can just get out of survival mode. My soul is tired, I'm not made of money and I cannot work anymore. I'm trying to find an extra weekend job. I owe alot of money and the roof will be a lot, window reframing and windows are 2 grand a piece, there are 4 along with 7 outdated leaking windows and broken boarded up basement windows and garage windows. It is all extremely expensive and I already owe people money for things which I'm paying on slowly. Working weekends will leave me with 2 days off a month. I just really need help. It's not that I don't try. I go 14 hours a day relentlessly. I am just tired and want to move forward in life. I want to be with my younger children more and do things. Like a normal family not this constant work. All they see is me working. I want time to heal my mind and heart and regroup.

If you can help that would be great if not please say a prayer for me. I always pray for the strength and focus and wisdom to carry on. I'm doing my best everyday but sometimes it's just one person is not enough. I know when I need help and I do not like asking for it but here I am. Asking.

In the future I would like to be in a better position but as it stands survival mode has been all encompassing. I hope to bless people in the future.

One of my dreams is to build houses or be apart of the building of homes that are safer, newer and affordable. I understand the struggle deeply from experience. I am in my 50s and doing my best. At minimum thank for reading. If you have family and they are good please hug them today. Tell them you love them. Appreciate them.







