My dog Faith and I desperately need to get to home

I'm curious if perchance anyone is traveling towards Shreveport Louisiana sooner than later. Having moved to Anderson South Carolina 11 months ago to literally rebuild and restart my life after leaving the only place and people I've known all my life, everything here has fallen through. Worked for 9 months for a 95+ count property owner using most of my check for rent and utilities on one of their properties whilst remodeling their others. That work having now expired, I was no longer able to afford to keep the property I was renting from them for 1400 a month and now reside in a makeshift pallet kennel with my Female dog and what little I still own. I have a potential place in Marshall TX with my Sister, but they are unable to make it here to help me get back there. I need to leave my current location in Piedmont by Friday August 28th 🙏Any input or assistance would be greatly appreciated! Blessed be you! 🙏