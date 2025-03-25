Afghan Family that Escaped Taliban Needs Help

Hi Everyone and thank you for coming to Muska's page. I am raising money for a family of 12 to buy a car; anything above the goal will go towards food, utilities, medical expenses, and insurance. Below is Muska's story. Thank you so much for making a difference. -Nina Miller

______________________________________

Hello friends, my name is Muska.

My family of 12 were living a peaceful life together in the capital of Afghanistan until August 2021 when the Taliban captured the city and American forces abruptly withdrew. My brother Sayed had served for 10 years as a translator for American troops and my father was an officer of protection forces.

We were unable to get out before the Taliban started going door to door searching for people who worked with American troops and killing them and their families.

A friend of ours was detained and interrogated about our family. He contacted us to warn us to flee immediately. All of our friends were too scared to hide us so we left town the same day with only the clothes on our backs.

After a terrifying journey, we arrived in another province of Afghanistan 5 hours away where a friend offered us an empty room with a toilet. He told us not to go outside and if caught, “don’t say my name”.

The 12 of us spent 4 months in that room, sometimes going for a day without food or only one meal a day, always hoping that the next day would bring safety.

Finally, my brother was able to make contact with his American supervisor who provided a safe house for us for three months. Then the supervisor said there were no more funds to support us and put us in touch with an organization that helped us get to Pakistan. After 9 months they issued humanitarian visas to get us to Brazil.

In Brazil we were connected with an organization that put us in the care of a church. We were promised Portuguese classes so that we could find jobs but none were given, and after 4 months a dispute between the organization and the church meant our aid was again cut off.

With the help of a cousin in Austin who has lived here for 10 years, we finally made it here to the U.S. With our asylum case being processed, we are currently in an in-between situation and are struggling to make ends meet.

We only have one car for 12 family members including 5 kids and my father who has cancer and needs treatment My brother needs our only car for work. My work visa arrived last week but with basically no bus service to our neighborhood off 183, I have no real way of searching for a job.

My friend Nina is posting my story. I met her through the Rasooli family (Wahab &Shogofa) who lived in Barton hills and whose kids attended BHE for several years. She has been trying to raise money to buy us a car.

Nina was happy to report that another neighbor is selling an old car at an affordable price. She has already collected 1000k towards her goal of $4700. We would be so grateful for any assistance.

Thank you and God Bless You.