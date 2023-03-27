Musical Equipment Rental Business Startup

I'm a female bassist with a passion for music, and I'm raising funds to start a musical equipment rental business.





Right now, I don't have my own equipment to offer, which limits what I can do. With your support, I'll be able to invest in quality instruments and rental gear so I can serve musicians and event organizers in my area. This will let me build a business I'm excited about while making music more accessible for the celebrations and ceremonies that matter to people.





Thank you for standing with me as I launch this venture.