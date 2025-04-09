Campaign Image

Help Kat Recover

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $550

Campaign created by Gretchen Sassone

Help Kat Recover

Our dear friend Kat (@Mushkat on X), who recently suffered a debilitating stroke, just had her medical insurance abruptly cancelled even though her medical needs continue. She isn't eligible for either Medicaid or Medicare. While she is now able to work part time from home, her income isn't sufficient to cover the cost of a different health insurance plan. Understandably, this is adding stress that she doesn't need as she tries to recover from the stroke.

Kat has the biggest heart and is always the first to step up to help others with prayers, deeds or money. If you can help out one of the most generous people you're ever likely to meet, any amount will be greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
Just now

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Prayers for you sweet friend! 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
49 minutes ago

God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
51 minutes ago

Praying for you Mush! MANG

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo