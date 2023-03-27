Muay Thai for Christ

I'm raising funds to cover expenses for a trip to Thailand to help spread the word of Christ. There is less than 2% followers of Christ in the country, and I want to go and help share Jesus with more people.





While I'm there, I also plan to train in Muay Thai and learn its history. I've seen how martial arts, especially through the UFC, has shifted in a way that concerns me. I think the glorification of savagery over sport has desensitized younger generations and encouraged unnecessary violence. I appreciate the Thai culture and the respect that fighters have towards one another. You don't get points for hitting someone when they're down, and you shouldn't.





My goal is to bring what I learn back to the U.S.A. and encourage people to have heart and not hate when it comes to sport fighting. Everyone should know how to defend themselves, but we need to know the difference between a streetfight and being in a ring. I feel strongly that Muay Thai and Christ could start a revolution by addressing the excessive violence in fighting culture.





Your support would mean so much as I prepare for this trip. Thank you for standing with me.