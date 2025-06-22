Campaign Image

Support One of Our Own

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $4,315

Campaign created by Donald Drummond

Campaign funds will be received by Colleen Mitchell

Dear Blueblood Family and Friends,

The Manning School Link-Up (MSLU) is reaching out to our community to support one of our founding members and beloved brothers, Crispin Mitchell.

Since the inception of MSLU in 2014, Crispin has been a pillar of the event—feeding us with love from his jerk pans and hearty soups, creating a true taste of home. His contributions behind the scenes and on the day of the event have made the Link-Up a cherished gathering year after year.

Recently, we learned that Crispin is bravely battling cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Now it’s our turn to show up for him.

We’re inviting all Bluebloods to rally together and bless Crispin and his family with a financial gift during this difficult time. Your generous donation—no matter the size—will help ease the burden and show our support in a tangible way.

“Share each other’s burdens, and in this way obey the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2

Let’s stand with the Mitchell family, just as Crispin has stood with us for so many years.

Donate today and help us reach our goal.

Thank you in advance for your love, prayers, and generosity.

MSLU Committee

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mitchell’s family. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.

Fudgy
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

Debo
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Novelette Grant
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

Mar
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

A silent goodbye, but a lasting tribute

CraigT
$ 150.00 USD
16 days ago

He gave so freely. He was indeed the glue of our community. The next of kin, you didn't know you had.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
20 days ago

Praying for God’s healing, peace, and strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Daniella Jean
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Kimberly Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Patrick
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

I hate to see you going through this, Crispin. Praying for a speedy recovery.

NADZ C
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Get well my friend. God is with you always.

