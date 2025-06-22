Support One of Our Own

Dear Blueblood Family and Friends,

The Manning School Link-Up (MSLU) is reaching out to our community to support one of our founding members and beloved brothers, Crispin Mitchell.

Since the inception of MSLU in 2014, Crispin has been a pillar of the event—feeding us with love from his jerk pans and hearty soups, creating a true taste of home. His contributions behind the scenes and on the day of the event have made the Link-Up a cherished gathering year after year.

Recently, we learned that Crispin is bravely battling cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Now it’s our turn to show up for him.

We’re inviting all Bluebloods to rally together and bless Crispin and his family with a financial gift during this difficult time. Your generous donation—no matter the size—will help ease the burden and show our support in a tangible way.

“Share each other’s burdens, and in this way obey the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2

Let’s stand with the Mitchell family, just as Crispin has stood with us for so many years.

Donate today and help us reach our goal.

Thank you in advance for your love, prayers, and generosity.

—

MSLU Committee