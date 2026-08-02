Mr Sand Medical Bills

I travelled to Malaysia this week and unfortunately had a very serious Seizure 😞 During which and after my body lost control of it's usual functions. I was taken to the Hospital and unfortunately while the care was wonderful it was extremely expensive. I'm now on medication that's quite expensive. This was my fourth Seizure and I am unable to drive making it difficult to work and navigate life in Australia. Lately I have been Living in Thailand and Spending time building my Social Media Portfolio 🙏 The Medical Bills will make it impossible to keep doing this for much longer unfortunately. Anything will help me to continue to do this for longer and make this my career ❤️ Even if it's the smallest amount I will be forever grateful. Much Love as always ❤️ Mr Sand