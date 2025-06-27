Answering God's call

Hi Friends,

Our son (Robert) spent a summer in Dakar, Senegal a few years ago and during that time I became a virtual friend and champion for someone Robert met during his mission time there, named Besna T. ( abreviations for his security). Besna and I have been in contact for about three years now and have developed a close friendship. Besna's sole reason for existing is to share the gospel in Dakar, Senegal and in a neighboring town (Diamniadio) whereby he has a calling to plant a church and a life center for muslims who have accepted/will accept Christ. Keep in mind that only 3% of all Senegalese people are Christian, or some "variety" of Christian and the rest being Muslim... This area in Africa is one of the most unreached areas in the world.. Check out the map and circled areas to see how tiny Sengal is and how far away it is from more populated areas. Over the past years Bob and I have funded and sent many Christian books by authors such as Tim Keller, on evangelism, theology, and disciple -making to Besna. He is an avid reader, active learner, and spends hours of each day in reading, fasting and prayer and teaching about how to further the Kingdom there. He speaks at least three languages, Portuguese, French, Wolof, some Spanish and pretty decent English. He is taking classes in English and Hebrew at the local IMB center. Although the IMB has two missionaries nearby, Besna receives nothing financially from the group even though they work together often.

Besna is also a pastor at a small church and preaches there about once per month. He teaches the bible to boys and young men as well as French. Bob and I have been praying for Besna faithfully. We are trying to understand what God would have us do to further support Besna's call to change hearts for Christ in partnership with Besna. We are trying very hard to encourage a partnership here in the US that would support Besna's calling. I reached out to our Missions pastor at STF. This pastor has partnered with me to send the last set of books to Besna. Books have to be shipped to a missionary from Senegal who is on leave in the US, and then taken back to Besna. Just for reference, I cannot mail anything to Besna from the US for many reasons.Everything must be hand delivered for his safety, taxation etc. I have become firends with US missionaries ( IMB, Converge) living in Senegal on behalf of getting the Christian books to Besna over the years. With OM coming on board. it means that Besna's assetts, authenticity and calling is really going to advance and change hearts for Christ.

Our Missions Pastor, faciilitated the introduction of Besna and me to a friend and missionary with OM (Operation Mobilisation). Our church is currently a partner with OM. Through this effort Besna has met with at least two missionaries from this group and has been invited to attend the missionary conference called Love Africa in Zambia!!!!!! This would be such an encouragement for Besna to attend. It would be the first time Besna would be able to meet other native missionaries and to connect with other believers with the same goals in mind. However, finding work to fund this trip on his own has been quite difficult for Besna due to many cultural complexities and discrimination. This makes finding steady work for Besna nearly impossible. JUST IN....Currently OM has agreed to pay for Besna to attend the conference! God is simply amazing! Currently prayer is needed for Besna to secure his Visa to fly to Zambia. Please pray! This funding from OM will need to be reimbursed which is why this fundraiser will stay active and online. The cost of the flight to Zambia with room and board would total approximately $5000.00

Besna's calling and future goals:

Eventually, Besna's desire is to become connected to or partner with a stable missionary or church organization. His desire is to get his pharmacy certificate and begin working in Diamiadio (a city near by Dakar) in order to make money, and more importatnly, to embed himself in the culture and with the local people of the area so that he can become their trusted friend while continuing to evangelize. As mentioned previously, Besna's plans are, in God's timing, raise (plant) a church and life center in neighboring Diamniadio.

If you have questions or need more verification I will answer them, or put you in touch with our missions pastor for confirmation. I have been told that our church is planning on contributing which I hope will turn into support on Besna's behalf more than once per year. This has not yet been established, and I am not certain it will come to fruition. I am praying that the Lord will provide in this way.

This is where the Love Africa convention in August, becomes important. Please consider joining Bob and me in championing and funraising for Besna. Would you consider donating any monetary gift to further Besna's effort to share the gospel in a third world country that is 97% Muslim? Would you consider funding his trip to Zambia for the Love Africa Missions conference? Any money donated will go into an account in my name and then transferred to OM for Besna's trip support.

Without your help, this missions conference support could not happen.Bob and I are unable to manage this on our own, thus we are reaching out to those whom we know are missions-minded.

Love to all of you on this list and thank you for considering this call to action.

Mary Win

. PS:

Please pray over this, and pray for Besna in general. Over the last three of years, I have watched God connect dots for him and it is truly a miracle. So many prayers have already been answered!!!! One day there will be a church, life center, housing and provisions in Diamniadio and it will be the work of so many coming together alongside besna to save lives for Christ.





Additional info on Besna, the most wonderful himan!

Besna and last name ( S- T) is from Guinea, Bissau. He is currently living in Dakar.

He has been working as a missionary in Senegal since 2022.

It was in Guinea that he originally started a church implantation. Guinea is at the bottom of the map where it is cut off, for reference.He ended up moving to Dakar where he went to study accounting, he met many who were not believers. He said they worshiped idols and were Muslim. He felt he needed to do something to share the gospel to the lost. He feels his calling is church implantation, discipleship and most of all teaching. We have been helping him build his teaching library for the last year or so.

He is currently affiliated in church with the Evangelical Keur Yalla as a local church and to be able to work freely (in his words). He says the believers and non believers need to learn more. He is currently teaching adolescents during the day. He has not been able to keep any job due to discrimination. He has had a few different jobs since our friendship began.

Besna is very humble and does not share of himself easily or readily. He was recently home for three weeks and preached in his church there and was invited to preach in two other churches as well.

Tonight, he is preaching and leading all night prayer. He is interested in implantation in Diamniadio which is an hour or two from his current location. He is currently doing prayer walks over the area.

Besna told me he grew up in church but had a conscience and accepted Jesus as his savior in 2021.

Currently he is interested in pharmacy school through the IPAM Institute. He basically feels he needs steady work to fund his calling.He wants to create trust and friendship with the community. Currently his days are filled with teaching and sharing the Gospel.





In closing, thank you so much for taking the time to read this lengthy letter and request. I know each of you already support different missionaries and groups all for furthering the Kingdom. I too, am involved in several efforts. i would not come to you if I did not think God was moving in mighty ways in this man Besna T" in Senegal. I have been called to support him, encourage him, and to make his efforts known in this part of the world. I hope this letter and request does just that. Come alongside us if you are called to!

Thank you so much for your consideration. All glory be to God and all in His timing!

By His grace,

Mary Win Wilson Proudfoot

813-244-2084

Call with any questions.



















